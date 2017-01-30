In the winter months, being homeless is definitely a struggle with finding shelter and staying out of the elements. But, one Bakersfield resident found a unique way to brighten up someone's day who has had a difficult time on the streets.

Isaiah Rodriguez, a upcoming rapper and songwriter, decided to stop and help out a homeless woman right here in Bakersfield when it was raining. He found the woman digging in a trash can at a gas station where he gave her a hat and some money to help her out. She replied saying she was only trying to find money and food to help take care of her dog.

Isaiah then surprised her and returned with bags of dog food and dog supplies, blankets, and food for the woman to have.

This kind act was caught on video and has already gotten attention on social media and Facebook.

