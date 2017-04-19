Honor a Hero, Hire a Vet job fair being held at the Marriott Hotel

BAKERSFIELD – This morning, a job fair geared toward helping vets is being held as a part of the 11th Annual “Honor a Hero, Hire a Vet” job fair at the Marriott Hotel on Truxton Avenue.

The Bakersfield Employment Development Department, in partnership with America’s Job Center of California, is hosting the event.

Attending individuals will have the opportunity to meet and interview with various employers, learn about on-the-job training, paid work experience, and other educational opportunities.

The event is not limited to veterans. Anyone looking for work is encouraged to attend. The job fair is open to all job seekers, veterans, and reservists returning from active duty.

It begins at 8 a.m. and will last until noon.

Additional employment assistance can be researched at the America's Job Center of California's website.