Houchin Community Blood Bank hosting mobile blood drive in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a mobile blood drive in northwest Bakersfield until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The blood bank says they had "a number of Massive Transfusion Protocols over the holiday," and that patients were in need of plasma, platelets and red cells in combination.

Because of the influx, the bank says they are now "dangerously low" on their O Negative blood supply.

The blood drive, located near the Home Depot at 8700 Rosedale Highway, began Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and everyone who donates a pint is entered to win a Masterbuilt digital electric smoker, valued at $200.

If you missed the mobile drive, you can still donate at either of their donor centers; hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.