Houchin Community Blood Bank in dire need of donations of all blood types

Zuriel Loving
2:01 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank in Bakersfield recently shared a photo of their blood supply, which is running nearly empty of all blood types especially O+.

The donations would not only help Houchin, but also local hospitals in Kern County. Due to a nationwide shortage, as well as the cold and flu season, they are on their own for donations. They are currently in need of O+, O-, A+, A-, B+ and B- blood and AB platelets and plasma.

The products would also go to cancer and transfusion centers for patients who need lifesaving products right away.

They are open until 6 p.m. at both locations in Bakersfield Monday to Friday. They are also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

