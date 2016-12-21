Houchin Community Blood Bank low on supplies, in need of donations around holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Houchin Community Blood Bank is critically low on O-, A- and O+ blood and platelets of all blood types.

The blood bank has extended community hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Donor centers are located at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Avenue.

Houchin will be closed Monday, December 26, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.