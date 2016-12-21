Houchin Community Blood Bank low on supplies, in need of donations around holidays

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Houchin Community Blood Bank is critically low on O-, A- and O+ blood and platelets of all blood types.
The blood bank has extended community hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Donor centers are located at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Avenue.
Houchin will be closed Monday, December 26, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…