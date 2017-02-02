House Majority Leader shares his thoughts on Kern County's oil industry and the Affordable Care Act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy shares his opinions on the Affordable Care and the direction he sees Kern County's oil industry heading.

Kern County's uninsured rate dropped from more than 18 percent in 2013 to just under 8 percent in 2015. However, Congress has plans to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act, which many Kern County residents utilize.

In regards to Trump's actions to defend the United States' border, McCarthy said, "President Trump's actions are the right start to enforcing our laws and protecting our citizens."