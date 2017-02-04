How to score free doughnuts every day in February starting Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - You can score a free Original Glazed doughnut every day in February starting Monday.

Krispy Kreme announced Friday they are rolling out an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to compliment the Original Glazed doughnut and other items on their menu.

The two new blends will be Smooth which is described as subtle and easy drinking or Rich for a more bold experience. Both are made from 100 percent Arabica beans.

Starting February 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut.

The offer lasts through February 28, 2017.

