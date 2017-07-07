Hwy. 166 between highways 101, 33 closed off due to wildfire

Fair
HI: 107°
LO: 79°
A portion of Highway 166 will be shut down between Highway 33 and the 101 due to a wildfire. The closure could last through the weekend.
The California Highway Patrol has shut down a portion of Highway 166 due to a wildfire burning in the region.
The CHP has shut down the stretch of the 166 between Highway 101 and the 33.
The CHP says the closure could last through the weekend.
Multiple businesses northwest of Bakersfield have been evacuated due to an ammonia spill.
A fire burning north of Bakersfield off Highway 155 is now covering 300 acres.
Officials in Los Angeles County are urging the public to avoid water contact at Pyramid Lake due to a warning level for algae blooms.
The California Highway Patrol has shut down a portion of Highway 166 due to a wildfire burning in the region.