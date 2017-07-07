Hwy. 166 between highways 101, 33 closed off due to wildfire

11:38 AM, Jul 7, 2017

A portion of Highway 166 will be shut down between Highway 33 and the 101 due to a wildfire. The closure could last through the weekend. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down a portion of Highway 166 due to a wildfire burning in the region. 

The CHP has shut down the stretch of the 166 between Highway 101 and the 33. 

The CHP says the closure could last through the weekend. 

