Iconic Disney ride is closing for good in August

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 76°
Conservative group Texas Values has accused several companies, including Disney, of "going to war" on Christianity. The organization's president issued a statement earlier this week after Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed the Free Exercise Protection Act. The controversial bill would have allowed local businesses to refuse their services to people based on their religious opposition to same-sex marriage. The statement read, in part, "It's clear that corporate giants like Apple, Disney, NCAA, Intel have finally come out of the closet and declared public war on the religious freedom of clergy and religious schools." Several companies spoke out against the bill before it was vetoed. Disney even threatened to stop filming in Georgia if it became law. The statement went on to say, "Will Disney now ban you from wearing a cross outside your shirt at their parks? … This is how extreme the attacks now are on religious freedom." Disney has yet to respond to Texas Values' comments. This video includes clips from Disney Parks and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and images from Getty Images and Mark Goebel / CC by 2.0 .
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you are a Disney World fan you might want to book it to Orlando, Florida if you love the Great Movie Ride.
The Great Movie ride is closing for good on August 13th. The well-known ride has been around since the park opened in 1989.
Don't be sad for long the ride is being replaced with the first-ever ride-through-attraction built entirely around Mickey and Minnie.
The ride will be known as Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and will be in Disney's Hollywood Studios.
If you are a Disney World fan you might want to book it to Orlando, Florida if you love the Great Movie Ride.
IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary tomorrow with an appropriate treat for their customers.
Officials pulled a woman's body from a canal near Central Bakersfield.