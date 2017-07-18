Iconic Disney ride is closing for good in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you are a Disney World fan you might want to book it to Orlando, Florida if you love the Great Movie Ride.

The Great Movie ride is closing for good on August 13th. The well-known ride has been around since the park opened in 1989.

Don't be sad for long the ride is being replaced with the first-ever ride-through-attraction built entirely around Mickey and Minnie.

The ride will be known as Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and will be in Disney's Hollywood Studios.