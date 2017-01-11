Idris Elba stars in new commercial asking you to be his Valentine - for charity

Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine for charity!

British actor Idris Elba is appearing in a charity fundraising campaign just in time for the February 14 holiday.
 
He's offering one winner a chance for a date in exchange for a donation. The winner gets an all-expenses paid trip to Britain too.
 
The money would support "We Can Lead", an initiative founded by CNN-International anchor Isha Sesay to give schoolgirls in West Africa access to education. A donation made on the Omaze website is all you need to be entered to win.
 
Every dollar donated gets you ten entries, and a $10 starting donation earns 100 entries.

