Incidents involving Kern County Sheriff's Office staff in most recent history

In September 2014, KCSO deputy Nicolas Clerico was going 85 miles per hour - with lights and sirens activated - when he ran into a car driven by Nancy Garrett, killing her. Garrett had her view blocked by a building, which removed all fault from her during the crash. This was Clerico's second time crashing into a vehicle after speeding, he had previously done so in 2012 with no injuries.
Deputy John Swearingen faced two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after he hit and killed two people in Oildale on December 16, 2011. While working on paperwork, Swearginen was dispatched to help Bakersfield police officers with a grand theft auto suspect. As he was on his way to the pursuit, he reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour in an area with a posted speed of 45 miles per hour. He reached to grab his radio to ask for permission o respond when he took his eyes off the road and hit Daniel Hiller and Crystal Jolley. The two were crossing the street with a motorcycle that had run out of gas, and if Swearingen had been driving the posted speed, they would have cleared the roadway in time.