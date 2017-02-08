Inclusion Films to hold free movie screening at Maya Cinema on Wednesday, February 8

On Wednesday, February 8, 2017, the students of Inclusion Films Workshop in Bakersfield are holding a free movie screening of three of their films at the Maya Cinema on California Avenue.

Inclusion Films was created by Joey Travolta to teach adults with special needs the film trade. Students write, direct, act and cover every aspect of the film industry to learn vocational skills.

The three motion pictures are "Brotherhood of the Cataclysm; The Crown," which depicts the lives of three friends who face the day-to-day challenges of surviving in a desolate world, "Brotherhood of the Cataclysm II, The Search," the sequel that furthers the story of Grizzly and his friends as they embark on their next adventure against a new threat, and "Curse of the Yomati," a terrifying tale about an ancient, haunted artifact that comes into the possession of a local museum.

All three films were shot on location in Bakersfield, California.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and shows begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call Inclusion Films at (661) 324-7400.

