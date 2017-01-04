Indoor Go-Kart racing coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - We've got some new fun coming to Kern County.



A new go-kart facility -- Bakersfield Karting Experience -- will feature a clay dirt race track -- the first of its kind in Bakersfield. The facility also has a track for RC Cars, golf simulator, kids slick track, as well as arcade games and a full restaurant.

There are other amenities that the facility is looking to add as the year progresses.

The race track will be across the parking lot from Temblor Brewing Company and Rush Air Sports in Central Bakersfield.

We got a sneak peak of the place that looks to make it's home here in Bakersfield.

Though the opening date is still top secret, we are sure it will have many of us hitting the pedal to the metal.