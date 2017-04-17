Inmate dies in Tehachapi prison, investigation into his death underway

Zuriel Loving
11:15 AM, Feb 15, 2017
4:23 PM, Apr 17, 2017

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - UPDATE (April 17, 4:21 p.m.): The Kern County Coroner's Office said after a postmortem examination and further testing the cause of death is heroin, methamphetamine and codeine. The manner of death has been ruled an accident. 

On Monday, February 13, 2017, 42-year-old Albert Jurgen, an inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi died in his single-person jail cell.

Jurgen began experiencing medical complications while in custody aroun 8:10 a.m. Life saving measures were taken, however, he was pronounced dead around 8:39 a.m.

A postmortem exam is scheduled to determine cause and manner of death.

