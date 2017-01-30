Officials are searching for an inmate that walked away from Taft prison Sunday night.

While conducting an official count staff at the Taft Correctional Institution discovered one inmate was missing from the Institution's Satellite Camp facility.

Inmate Rodrigo Armando Saucedo is a 37-year-old white male of Hispanic origin.

He is 5’7” tall, has black hair, and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has the following scars/tattoos: a skull with children's nicknames, a crown and "Harley Davidson" on his left arm, "Nancy" on his left chest, and a dragon on his right calf.

Saucedo was sentenced on October 26, 2012, in the District of Rhode Island, to 151 months in federal custody for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession With Intent to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine and Possession With Intent to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine.

He has used the following aliases: Saucedo, Rodrigi Armando / Saqucedo, Rodrigo Armando / Saucedo, Rodrigo / Saucedo, Rodrigo A / Saucedo, Armando and “Roy.”

He arrived at the Taft Correctional Institution on March 18, 2016. His projected release date was February 6, 2022.

According to a press release, the camp is a minimum-security facility that generally houses approximately 500 low risk federal inmates with shorter sentences. This facility does not have a perimeter security fence or armed posts.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted including the FBI, Federal Bureau of Prisons and the United State Marshals Service.

If anyone suspects they have seen this individual or obtains information as to his location, please contact the FBI, United States Marshals Service, or any law enforcement agency.