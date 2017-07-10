Jay-Z releases 4:44 tour schedule

Veronica Acosta
2:51 PM, Jul 10, 2017
Jay-Z released his 4:44 tour schedule Monday morning. 

The rapper will be visiting multiple locations in California including the Honda Center in Anaheim, Save Mart Center in Fresno, Oracle Arena in Oakland, Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Viejas Arena in San Diego, and The Forum in Los Angeles.

The tour kicks off on October 27 in Anaheim and will go all the way through December of this year. 

The album, 4:44, was released last month on Tidal. 

JAY-Z 4:44 TOUR DATES

  • Oct. 27 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center
  • Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
  • Nov. 1 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center at Fresno State
  • Nov. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Nov. 5 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center Arena
  • Nov. 7 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
  • Nov. 8 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
  • Nov. 9 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center
  • Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center
  • Nov. 12 – Miami, Fla. – American Airlines Arena
  • Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. – Philips Arena
  • Nov. 15 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
  • Nov. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center
  • Nov. 18 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
  • Nov. 19 – Cleveland, Ohio – Quicken Loans Arena
  • Nov. 21 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
  • Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
  • Nov. 25 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
  • Nov. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
  • Nov. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
  • Dec. 2 – Uniondale, N.Y. – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Dec. 5 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
  • Dec. 6 – Lincoln, Nebr. – Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Dec. 9 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
  • Dec. 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
  • Dec. 13 – Seattle, Wash. – KeyArena
  • Dec. 14 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
  • Dec.16 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena
  • Dec. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
  • Dec. 19 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena
  • Dec. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum

