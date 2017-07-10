Jay-Z releases 4:44 tour schedule

Jay-Z released his 4:44 tour schedule Monday morning.

The rapper will be visiting multiple locations in California including the Honda Center in Anaheim, Save Mart Center in Fresno, Oracle Arena in Oakland, Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Viejas Arena in San Diego, and The Forum in Los Angeles.

The tour kicks off on October 27 in Anaheim and will go all the way through December of this year.

The album, 4:44, was released last month on Tidal.

JAY-Z 4:44 TOUR DATES