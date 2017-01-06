Jeff Tkac: What's next for Bakersfield City Council

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jeff Tkac won the local general election last November to become the councilmember representing Ward 5.

On Thursday, multiple sources reported that Jeff Tkac had died by an apparent suicide in Southwest Bakersfield, only a short time after he came into office.

The City Council now has the option to appoint the seat or call a special election.

The citizens living in Ward 5 can have a say in this. They have four weeks to prepare a petition and submit it to the clerk calling for a special election.

Residents in Ward 5 would need 4,729 signatures on a petition to call for a special election, 25% of the total votes during November’s election.

An entire section outlines vacancies in Council and states the following: