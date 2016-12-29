Jobe Jobe says he had money stolen from him while at an ATM, then assaulted by two men

An Oildale man claims he was robbed and assaulted at a local Chase Bank on Wednesday, after the money he pulled out from an ATM was taken before he could grab it.

78-year-old Jobe Jobe told 23ABC he pulled $300 out of the outside ATM at Chase Bank on N. Chester Avenue Wednesday morning when he alleges that a woman swiped the money as it came out of the machine.

Jobe says he followed the woman, but had a hard time keeping up because he is in a wheelchair.

After making his way to Zorba's, a restaurant near the bank, Jobe says he went down an alley and alleges that two men grabbed him and picked him up off his wheelchair before placing him on the ground.

Jobe says he was not hurt by the men but believes he was tag-teammed by the three individuals.

Jobe has filed a report with the Kern County Sheriff's Office.