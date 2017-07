Bakersfield - A judge has ordered two former Kern County Sheriff's Deputies involved in a drug conspiracy to forfeit money.

According to court documents, Logan August will need to forfeit $16,200 and Derrick Penney is ordered to pay $1,200.

Related Article:

Logan August and Derrick Penney have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana. The two each face five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, a minimum two-year period of supervised release and a maximum lifetime period of supervised release.