Juvenile male shot multiple times in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. -

The Kern County Sheriff Department is investigating a shooting on Paradise Road and Weed Patch Highway in Lamont.

Officials say they responded to the area around 8 p.m. when they found a male juvenile suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Kern Medical with serious injuries.

KCSO does not have a suspect in custody.

If you have any information you are urged to call the sheriffs department immediately.

Check back for more details.