Juvenile male shot multiple times in Lamont

11:44 PM, Jul 21, 2017
LAMONT, Calif. -

The Kern County Sheriff Department is investigating a shooting on Paradise Road and Weed Patch Highway in Lamont.

 

Officials say they responded to the area around 8 p.m. when they found a male juvenile suffering from three gunshot wounds. 

 

The victim was taken to Kern Medical with serious injuries.

 

KCSO does not have a suspect in custody.

 

If you have any information you are urged to call the sheriffs department immediately. 

 

Check back for more details. 

