Juvenile male shot multiple times in Lamont

The Kern County Sheriff Department is investigating a shooting on Paradise Road and Weed Patch Highway in Lamont.
Officials say they responded to the area around 8 p.m. when they found a male juvenile suffering from three gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Kern Medical with serious injuries.
KCSO does not have a suspect in custody.
If you have any information you are urged to call the sheriffs department immediately.
Adventist Health of Bakersfield hosted an advance burn life support course for first responders and medical staff Friday morning.
Construction crews continued work on the corners of 24th and B Streets Friday as part of the 24th Street widening project.
Several men and women with the Kern County Fire Department earned a promotion today at the annual badge pinning ceremony held at City Hall.