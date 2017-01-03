Karen Goh being sworn in as new Bakersfield Mayor

Crosby Shaterian
10:00 AM, Jan 3, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield will be getting its new Mayor today at a ceremony at 5:15 p.m.

Karen Goh will be sworn in as Bakersfield's new mayor as Mayor Harvey Hall hangs up his sweet suits.

23ABC News will be live streaming the ceremony in its entirety starting at 5:15 p.m. across all of our social channels, website and apps.

