Karen Goh being sworn in as new Bakersfield Mayor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield will be getting its new Mayor today at a ceremony at 5:15 p.m.

Karen Goh will be sworn in as Bakersfield's new mayor as Mayor Harvey Hall hangs up his sweet suits.

23ABC News will be live streaming the ceremony in its entirety starting at 5:15 p.m. across all of our social channels, website and apps.

Download the 23ABC mobile and tablet app to be notified of the stream.