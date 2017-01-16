Mayor Karen Goh names January 16 'Martin Luther King Day' in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
The Southern Christina Leadership Conference of Kern County held the  Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Awards Breakfast this morning, January 16, 2017.
 
The event began at 8:30 a.m. and ran until 10:30 a.m. Mayor Karen Goh was on hand and named January 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Bakersfield.

