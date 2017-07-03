Kayaker stuck in Kern River in Keyesville

11:34 AM, Jul 3, 2017
57 mins ago

Kern County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews are working to save a man from a rock in the Kern River near Keyesville. The man was in a kayak on the river. 

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team is in the process of saving a man from the Kern River in the Keyesville area.

According to KCSO, a kayaker was in the Kern River when the man's kayak was overtaken by the river. The man was able to ended up on a rock in the river. 

He's currently stuck there as search and rescue crews work to get him to safety. 

