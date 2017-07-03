Kayaker stuck in Kern River in Keyesville

Fair
HI: 103°
LO: 73°
Kern County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews are working to save a man from a rock in the Kern River near Keyesville. The man was in a kayak on the river.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team is in the process of saving a man from the Kern River in the Keyesville area.
According to KCSO, a kayaker was in the Kern River when the man's kayak was overtaken by the river. The man was able to ended up on a rock in the river.
He's currently stuck there as search and rescue crews work to get him to safety.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team is in the process of saving a man from the Kern River in the Keyesville area.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an investigation near the area of Cottonwood Road and Pacheco Road in southeast Bakersfield.
Smoke from the Schaeffer Fire is causing unhealthy air quality in the Kern River Valley.
Bakersfield Fire Department is battling multiple fires in southwest Bakersfield.