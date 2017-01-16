KCFD battles attic fire in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department responded to an attic fire in northwest Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon.

KCFD says they got to the building on Westbury Avenue just after 1:20 p.m. and found a single family home with smoke coming from vents in the attic. An investigation found that the fire was centered in the walls and ceiling near the fireplace.

The fire was put out in approximately 25 minutes; the cost to the residence was estimated to be close to $20,000, with about $350,000 saved.

A working smoke alarm alerted the residents to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.