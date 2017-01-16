KCFD battling blaze in Oildale on Castaic

Haze
The Kern County Fire Department is battling a blaze in Oildale early Monday morning.
According to county fire officials, the blaze broke out just after 3 a.m. on Castaic Avenue, just off Norris Road and Airport Drive.
Nobody was injured in the blaze.
The Kern County Fire Department responded to an attic fire in northwest Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon.
Proposed staffing cuts to mountain community fire departments may be delayed after outcry from the community.
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection a shooting Friday night.