KCFD battling blaze in Oildale on Castaic

4:12 AM, Jan 16, 2017

The Kern County Fire Department is battling a blaze in Oildale early Monday morning.

According to county fire officials, the blaze broke out just after 3 a.m. on Castaic Avenue, just off Norris Road and Airport Drive. 

Nobody was injured in the blaze. 

