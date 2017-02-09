KCFD, HazMat respond to hazardous material situation at Patriot Environmental

Chloe Nordquist
4:16 PM, Feb 8, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire and HazMat units responded to a hazardous materials situation at Patriot Environmental Services, Inc. on James Road and Granite Road Wednesday afternoon.

More than 30 containers are involved, according to KCFD. The chemical involved is unknown.

23ABC will update this story as we receive more information.

