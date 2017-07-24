KCFD looking for person of interest in restaurant fire

Bakersfield - The Kern County Fire Arson Investigation Unit is seeking help in identifying the female seen in the video above.

The person seen in the video is considered a person of interest in the investigation of an arson fire that occurred on July 19, 2017 in east Bakersfield.

The fire caused major damage to the Super Torta restaurant at 1608 Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person seen in the video is encouraged to call 1-877-FIRE TIP.