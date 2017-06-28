KCFD searching for kayaker near Kernville

Bakersfield - UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: KCFD said a kayaker was stuck on an island in the Kern River. Search and rescue crews rescued the kayaker. No injuries reported.

==========================================

Kern County Firefighters along with Kern County Search & Rescue are searching for a kayaker in the Kern River near Kernville.

Reports of a kakayer in the river came in just after 12:00 p.m.

We will bring more updates as they come into the newsroom.