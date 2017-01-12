KCSO Air-5 rescues 85-year-old woman from rushing waters

An 85-year-old woman trapped in her truck while flood waters surrounded her was rescued by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit Tuesday.

Air-5 was flying Kern County Grand Jury members over local areas affected by the recent rain and flooding to assess the impact and damage.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. over Caliente Creek Road between Caliente and Twin Oaks. Air-5 saw a truck’s front end partially submerged due to the roadway collapsing when the truck attempted to cross the water.

Air-5 landed and Deputy John McAdoo waded through knee high water to the woman.

KCSO reminds to use caution when crossing over rushing waters.