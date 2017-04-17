KCSO arrest 2 suspects for possession of meth, conspiracy

Bakersfield - On Sunday April 16th, 2017 at just after 5:00 p.m., deputies from the Wasco City Substation responded to a home located at 1809 1st Street in Wasco. Deputies had previously received information the home had been “Red Tagged” as unsafe to occupy by the City of Wasco Code Compliance Department. Deputies learned the home was being occupied after hours in violation of the Wasco municipal code.



When deputies arrived at the residence they contacted Hunter Coggins and Kaneasha Sharpe. During a search of the home and Coggins and Sharpe, deputies located approximately 51.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine.



As a result of the investigation deputies arrested Coggins for possession of suspected methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a sawed off shotgun and conspiracy. Sharpe was arrested for transportation of a controlled substance and conspiracy.



Both Coggins and Sharpe were booked into the Central Receiving Facility.



