KCSO arrest two suspects on gun, drug charges

Bakersfield - On June 27, 2017 at approximately 11:30 a.m., deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Gang Unit made contact with 30 year old Jose Ayon Navarro at a business in the 2000 block of Niles St. Navarro had an active no bail warrant for his arrest which stemmed from violating the terms of his Post Release Community Supervision.



Deputies conducted a search of Navarro and found he was in possession of methamphetamine and several hundred dollars in US Currency.



During a search of his vehicle, deputies located a loaded 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, which was readily accessible in the driver's compartment.



Deputies transported Navarro to his residence in the 2100 block of Custer St where they executed a search warrant. As they arrived at the residence, deputies contacted 42 year old Matthew Childress in the front yard. Childress was found to be on probation and in possession of two (2) ounces of methamphetamine.



Once inside the residence, deputies located over one half pound of methamphetamine, paraphernalia indicative of the sale of controlled substances, over 100 rounds of ammunition, and ballistic body armor.



Navarro was booked on numerous charges which included convicted felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale, maintaining a residence for the purpose of selling controlled substances and possession of ballistic armor by a felon.



Childress was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale and transportation of a controlled substance.