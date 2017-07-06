KCSO bomb squad called out to Tehachapi

UPDATE (8:54 a.m.): Residents in Tehachapi being evacuated are invited to go to the Tehachapi Police Department's community room for temporary shelter. The community center is located at 220 West C Street.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office bomb squad has been called out to North Mill Street in Tehachapi.

According to KCSO, Tehachpi Police are evacuating residents in the area of North Mill Street between Highway 58 and Industrial Parkway.

According to KCSO, Tehachapi Police were called out for a possible explosive device. Industrial between North Mill Street and North Robinson Street has been shut down.