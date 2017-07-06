KCSO cracks down on chop shop on Cottonwood

Fair
HI: 107°
LO: 77°
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has broken up a chop shop in Southeast Bakersfield.
According to KCSO, deputies went to Cottonwood Road just off East White Lane on Wednesday investigating a stolen big rig.
While at the scene, deputies found three other stolen vehicles.
Other vehicles were found, but it's not yet been determined whether or not they're stolen.
Kern County Fire crews are battling multiple grass fires along Highway 65.
This week on "At The Table" Jada Montemarano is feeling healthy at Rio Acai Bowls. She learned what acai actually is and how Rio…
Bakersfield High School officials are reacting to the death of one of the school's basketball coaches.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has broken up a chop shop in Southeast Bakersfield.