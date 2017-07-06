KCSO cracks down on chop shop on Cottonwood

12:05 PM, Jul 6, 2017
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has broken up a chop shop in Southeast Bakersfield. 

According to KCSO, deputies went to Cottonwood Road just off East White Lane on Wednesday investigating a stolen big rig. 

While at the scene, deputies found three other stolen vehicles. 

Other vehicles were found, but it's not yet been determined whether or not they're stolen.

