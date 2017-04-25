KCSO deputies arrest Wasco robbery suspect

WASCO, Calif. -

On Saturday April 22, 2017, at approximately 8:55 a.m., deputies from the Wasco City Substation were dispatched to the 1000 block of Rose Street regarding a theft that had just occurred at the 99 Cents Store, located at 1304 Highway 46 in Wasco.

Upon their arrival, deputies learned the suspect, who was later identified as 21 year-old Isaac Arrambide, walked up to a patron in the store parking lot and stole her purse from her basket.



The victim and other citizens chased after Arrambide on foot. During the chase, Arrambide dropped the purse and pointed a firearm at one of the citizens.

A motorist continued to follow Arrambide through an alley. Arrambide produced the firearm again, pointed it at the motorist, and ran inside of a house in the 1000 block of Rose Street.

Deputies ordered all of the occupants out of the residence, including Arrambide. Deputies searched the residence and located a stolen firearm which matched the description provided by a witness.



Deputies arrested Arrambide and booked him into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility for robbery, brandishing a firearm, and possessing stolen property.



Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.