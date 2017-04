BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Former KCSO deputy Nicolas John Clerico took a plea deal in a case involving a 2014 fatal accident in Oildale.

According to a report by the California Highway Patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, deputy Clerico was traveling at 85 mph with his emergency lights and siren activated when he slammed into a car driven by Nancy Garrett.

Garrett was killed in the crash.

RELATED: Crash victim's family sues Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy

RELATED: REPORT: KCSO deputy travelling at high speed before deadly crash