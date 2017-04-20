KCSO files search warrant in Azteca Market shooting

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has filed a search warrant for phones, computers, and other evidence in relation to a shooting at Azteca Market in March.
The suspect, David Carillo, was shot by the Lamont market employee and taken to the hospital after the suspect got involved in a confrontation.
RELATED: Suspect shot by employee at Lamont market after confrontation
The report said Carrillo was transported with life threatening injuries. His condition is currently unknown.
There is no word yet on whether the employee will face charges.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a shooting in Lamont.
Tuesday evening Tara Carter says her son went to go ride his bike near Polo Park. After the friend he was with left, Carter says her son was…
Zach Skow, founder of Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue , is speaking out in favor of something often seen as controversial: cannabis.
Bakersfield police are advising local business to take extra precaution after a series of burglaries.