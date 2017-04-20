KCSO files search warrant in Azteca Market shooting

LAMONT, Calif. -

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has filed a search warrant for phones, computers, and other evidence in relation to a shooting at Azteca Market in March.

The suspect, David Carillo, was shot by the Lamont market employee and taken to the hospital after the suspect got involved in a confrontation.

RELATED: Suspect shot by employee at Lamont market after confrontation

The report said Carrillo was transported with life threatening injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

There is no word yet on whether the employee will face charges.