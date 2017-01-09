KCSO investigating a body found near missing woman's car

The Kern County Sheriff's department is investigating a body found in Southeast Bakersfield.

Deputies say they found an adult female body located a half a mile near a car belonging to 81-year-old Vivian Robinson on Mountain View just west of Edison Road.

Vivian Robinson was reported missing since Thursday. She worked at PETCO on Rosedale Highway and according to coworkers, Robinson got in her car and headed home Thursday evening.

After missing two shifts at work the last two days, co-workers believed something was wrong.

Co-workers say Robinson is 81-years-old, about 5 feet tall and lives in Lamont.

KCSO says the corner's office has not yet identified the body.

