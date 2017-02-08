KCSO investigating a homicide in East Bakersfield

12:15 AM, Feb 8, 2017
1 hour ago
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting near the 3200 block of Monterey Street in East Bakersfield.

KCSO Deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:00pm Tuesday night. The man was later transported to Kern Medical Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time. 

