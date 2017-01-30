KCSO investigating human skull found near Lebec

Haze
HI: 65°
LO: 40°
HI: 68°
LO: 42°
HI: 66°
LO: 46°
A human skull was found near Lebec Sunday afternoon.
The Kern County Sheriff's department responded to Tejon Ranch property off of Highway 138 after hunters in the area found a skull.
Once detectives arrived on scene they determined the skull belonged to a human.
Check back later for details.
A human skull was found near Lebec Sunday afternoon.
Nearly a week after severe flooding caused an estimated $100,000 in damages at Centro Hispano Lamont church, the parish held its first…
Bakersfield Police say that one man has died after a motorcycle and a truck collided near the intersection of White Lane and Lily Drive in…
Community activists throughout Bakersfield gathered on the corner of Watts Drive and Locust Lane Saturday afternoon in an effort to bring an…