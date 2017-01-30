KCSO investigating human skull found near Lebec

6:53 PM, Jan 29, 2017
4 hours ago
A human skull was found near Lebec Sunday afternoon. 

The Kern County Sheriff's department responded to Tejon Ranch property off of Highway 138 after hunters in the area found a skull.

Once detectives arrived on scene they determined the skull belonged to a human.

