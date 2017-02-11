KCSO investigating inmate death at downtown Bakersfield jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of an inmate at the Central Receiving Facility.

Officials say deputies were conducting cell checks at the facility in downtown Bakersfield when they found a 46-year-old male inmate unresponsive in a cell.

They immediately began rendering medical aid to the inmate and called for fire and medical personnel.

The inmate was transported to Mercy Hospital. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The case is being investigated as a possible suicide.