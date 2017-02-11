KCSO investigating inmate death at downtown Bakersfield jail

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of an inmate at the Central Receiving Facility.
Officials say deputies were conducting cell checks at the facility in downtown Bakersfield when they found a 46-year-old male inmate unresponsive in a cell.
They immediately began rendering medical aid to the inmate and called for fire and medical personnel.
The inmate was transported to Mercy Hospital. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The case is being investigated as a possible suicide.
Sparks - and not just the romantic kind - can fly on February 14 if metallic balloons come in contact with power lines.
CalTrans and the California Highway Patrol are working to clear the roadway on Highway 58 after a semi truck went off the roadway near Highway 223.
Kern County had a scoping meeting on Friday about the Marijuana Land Use Ordinance Amendment.