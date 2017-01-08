KCSO investigating inmate death at Lerdo Facility

Kern County Sheriff's Office detectives were sent to the Lerdo Max-Med Facility Saturday after reports that an inmate died.

At about 2:55 pm, an inmate at the Kern County Sheriff's Office Lerdo Max-Med Facility was found to be unresponsive in his single-person jail cell.



Staff immediately began life-saving measures and medical aid was sent to the facility. Medical aid attempted life-saving measures, however, the inmate was pronounced dead a short time later.



KCSO detectives were sent to the facility and initiated an investigation into the inmate's death.

The Coroner's Office was then called out and took custody of the body.

The Coroner's Office will be releasing the man's name once next of kin are notified. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death.



The investigation is ongoing.