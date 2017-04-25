KCSO investigating stabbing in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. -

On Sunday April 23, 2017, at approximately 10:35 a.m., deputies from the Wasco City Substation responded to the area of 6th Street and Griffith Avenue in the city of Wasco for a report of a male subject who was bleeding and yelling.

Upon their arrival, deputies located a man who was identified as a victim of an assault.



The victim explained he was resting on a bench at Cormack Park when two unidentified men attacked him for no apparent reason.

The victim said one of the men produced a knife and stabbed him several times. Both suspects fled on foot as the victim also ran from the scene. The victim could only describe the suspects as young males.



This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.