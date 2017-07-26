KCSO looking for suspects involved in shooting of 2 people in Rosamond

12:24 PM, Jul 26, 2017

This image, provided through Google Maps, shows the apartment complex in Rosamond where two people were shot on Sunday night. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people they believe were involved in a shooting in Rosamond on Sunday. 

According to KCSO, two people were standing near a staircase at an apartment complex Sunday night when two men, described as Hispanic, started to cause a disturbance, asking the people who were standing nearby where they were from. 

One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and fired at the victims before running off. 

A woman was hit several times and a man was shot in the neck and shoulder. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

KCSO says the suspect who fired the gun is Hispanic, was wearing a black hat, black shirt and black pants. The other suspect is Hispanic with a shaved head. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News