KCSO looking for suspects involved in shooting of 2 people in Rosamond

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people they believe were involved in a shooting in Rosamond on Sunday.

According to KCSO, two people were standing near a staircase at an apartment complex Sunday night when two men, described as Hispanic, started to cause a disturbance, asking the people who were standing nearby where they were from.

One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and fired at the victims before running off.

A woman was hit several times and a man was shot in the neck and shoulder. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

KCSO says the suspect who fired the gun is Hispanic, was wearing a black hat, black shirt and black pants. The other suspect is Hispanic with a shaved head.