KCSO on scene at Chase Bank in Oildale

Kern County Sheriff's deputies were seen at the Chase Bank on North Chester and China Grade Loop on Friday afternoon. It's not known what exactly happened.
UPDATE (1:34 p.m.): KCSO officials say the Chase Bank was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
The suspect was only described as a man, who ran from the scene.
