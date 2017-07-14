KCSO on scene at Chase Bank in Oildale

UPDATE (1:34 p.m.): KCSO officials say the Chase Bank was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect was only described as a man, who ran from the scene.

======

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is on scene at a Chase Bank in Oildale.

On Friday, caution tape was put up at the Chase Bank on North Chester and China Grade Loop.

KCSO has not provided any information as to what exactly happened.