KCSO on scene of homicide in Tehachapi at Kid Place off Westwood Blvd.

8:48 AM, Apr 25, 2017

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Tehachapi.

KCSO officials confirmed with 23ABC that an investigation is ongoing Tuesday morning in the area of Kid Place and Westwood Boulevard.

No other information has been provided. 

Local News