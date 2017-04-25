KCSO on scene of homicide in Tehachapi at Kid Place off Westwood Blvd.

Partly Cloudy
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Tehachapi.
KCSO officials confirmed with 23ABC that an investigation is ongoing Tuesday morning in the area of Kid Place and Westwood Boulevard.
No other information has been provided.
