KCSO pursues suspects after grand theft auto, one suspect arrested and two at large

OILDALE, Calif. - According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, they pursued a vehicle after a Grand Theft Auto near Howard Avenue in Oildale on the morning of December 27, 2016.

The pursuit was short and only got up to speeds of 40 miles per hour. KCSO shared that there are three suspects and one was arrested. No injuries and no property damage reported.

KCSO also shared there is no relation of this pursuit with last night's shooting in Southeast Bakersfield.