KCSO Search and Rescue looking for man last seen hiking in the Kern River Canyon

Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who was last seen hiking in the Kern River Canyon.

Officials said Saturday deputies were flagged down by a person saying an acquaintance had gotten separated from him during a hike in the Kern River Canyon.

Volunteers from the Kern County Sheriff's Office Kern Valley Search and Rescue Unit began a search for the subject, which continued throughout the night.

At this time the searchers have been unable to locate the missing hiker.

Additional volunteers from the Sheriff's Office China Lake Mountain Search and Rescue, and Desert Search and Rescue groups will continue the search throughout the day.

It is possible the subject made his way back to the roadway and received a ride out of the area from a passing motorist.

The missing hiker is Steve Garcia. He is described as in his 50s, 5'8" tall, 160 pounds, medium build, with long black hair in a pony tail. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and unknown colored pants.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have given the subject a ride, or who knows his current whereabouts to call with that information.