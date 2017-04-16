KCSO searching for missing child

UPDATE: The child has been found.

ORIGINAL (4/15): The Kern County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in attempting to locate an at risk missing juvenile. The juvenile was last seen in the area of Goodman St and N. Tulare St at approximately noon on Friday, April 14th. The juvenile's name is Andrew. A Hispanic male seven years old. He is four foot seven inches tall, fifty pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts and black and green Nike shoes. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of the juvenile please contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.