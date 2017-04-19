KCSO Searching for suspects after drive-by shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD – The search continues for two suspects accused in a drive-by shooting in East Bakersfield.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a man and teenager were arrested following the shooting that happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Crestline Road.

A helicopter reportedly spotted the pair in Southwest Bakersfield.

Two other people are believed to still be on the loose this morning.

No injuries were reported.

The man and teenager face gang and weapons charges.