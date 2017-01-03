Kelso Valley teen shot twice

WELDON, Calif. - A teen was shot twice in the Kelso Valley area early Monday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says that it happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday. The 19-year-old victim was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the thigh near Kelso Creek Road and Walker Road.

The victim was then taken to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster via helicopter, where he's reportedly in stable condition.

Two suspects in the shooting fled the scene on foot and were wearing masks.

KCSO says they found an article of clothing belonging to one of the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.